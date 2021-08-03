Recap: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.12% over the past year to $3.90, which beat the estimate of $3.42.

Revenue of $751,811,000 rose by 33.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $735,620,000.

Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees FY21 Sales $3.02B-$3.18B Vs. $3.11B Est., EPS $13.40-$14.70 Vs. $14.45 Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/amfe6pc3

Technicals

52-week high: $189.00

Company's 52-week low was at $107.59

Price action over last quarter: down 0.60%

Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and indications in neuroscience and hematology-oncology. Jazz's product portfolio includes its lead drug, Xyrem, for narcolepsy, Sunosi for improving wakefulness in patients with excessive daytime sleepiness, Defitelio for severe veno-occlusive disease after stem cell transplant, Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia, and Zepzelca for small cell lung cancer.