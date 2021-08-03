 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Fair Isaac Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 5:25pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.01% over the past year to $3.38, which beat the estimate of $2.76.

Revenue of $338,184,000 higher by 7.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $328,520,000.

Outlook

Fair Isaac hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://fico.gcs-web.com/events/event-details/q3-2021-fico-earnings-conference-call

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $553.97

52-week low: $380.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.23%

Company Overview

Fair Isaac Corp is a provider of business performance management solutions that allow corporations to automate and improve key decisions. The firm operates in three segments: Applications, which includes preconfigured software for marketing, account origination, and collections; Scores, which consists of business-to-business scoring solutions, including the FICO score; and Decision management software, composed of analytic and decision management software tools. The company derives revenue from software license agreements and transaction-based fees. The majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries.

 

Related Articles (FICO)

Analysts Initiate Coverage On Fair Isaac Betting On Its Shift To Cloud, Scores Business, Consumer Credit Market Recovery
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings