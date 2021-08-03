Recap: Fair Isaac Q3 Earnings

Shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.01% over the past year to $3.38, which beat the estimate of $2.76.

Revenue of $338,184,000 higher by 7.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $328,520,000.

Outlook

Fair Isaac hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://fico.gcs-web.com/events/event-details/q3-2021-fico-earnings-conference-call

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $553.97

52-week low: $380.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.23%

Company Overview

Fair Isaac Corp is a provider of business performance management solutions that allow corporations to automate and improve key decisions. The firm operates in three segments: Applications, which includes preconfigured software for marketing, account origination, and collections; Scores, which consists of business-to-business scoring solutions, including the FICO score; and Decision management software, composed of analytic and decision management software tools. The company derives revenue from software license agreements and transaction-based fees. The majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries.