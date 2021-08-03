Recap: FMC Q2 Earnings

Shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 5.23% over the past year to $1.81, which beat the estimate of $1.78.

Revenue of $1,242,000,000 higher by 7.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,230,000,000.

Looking Ahead

FMC hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

FMC hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $123.66

Company's 52-week low was at $98.16

Price action over last quarter: down 9.06%

Company Overview

FMC is a pure-play crop chemical company. The company has diversified its sales to create a balanced crop chemical portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop chemical companies and will continue to develop new products through its research and development pipeline.