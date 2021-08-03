Recap: TTEC Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 69.33% over the past year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $554,794,000 higher by 22.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $534,040,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $113.15

Company's 52-week low was at $46.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.12%

Company Overview

TTEC Holdings provides customer engagement management tools and services. The company operates through four operating segments that are organized into two groups, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. TTEC Digital is engaged in building and implementing cloud-based and on-premises customer experience tools that enable clients to develop customer engagement strategies. TTEC Engage focuses on delivering sales and marketing solutions to help clients boost their revenue as well as on managing customer's front-to-back office processes to optimize the customer experience. TTEC Engage contributes the vast majority of the company's revenue, and most of the sales are derived from North America, followed by Asia-Pacific and India.