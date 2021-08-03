Monroe Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 59.68% year over year to $0.25, which were in line with the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $12,364,000 declined by 40.10% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $12,750,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Monroe Capital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9esdeb7w

Technicals

52-week high: $11.71

Company's 52-week low was at $6.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.84%

Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing to lower middle market companies, in the U.S. and Canada. The company provides customized financing solutions focused on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. Its investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC.