SunPower: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 127.27% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $308,927,000 decreased by 12.46% year over year, which missed the estimate of $327,310,000.

Outlook

SunPower hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

SunPower hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wuud9esf

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $57.52

52-week low: $9.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.27%

Company Overview

SunPower Corp is a vertically integrated solar module manufacturer and systems installer. The company's modules derive from crystalline silicon technology and possess the industry's highest conversion efficiencies (the percentage of sunlight that is converted into electricity). French oil giant Total is now SunPower's majority shareholder. The operatinig business segments of the company are SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies.. The maximum revenue of the company comes from SunPower Energy Services Segment, which includes sales of solar energy solutions in the North America region, and direct sales of turn-key engineering, procurement and construction services.