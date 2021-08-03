Sixth Street Specialty: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 22.03% over the past year to $0.46, which missed the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $62,828,000 declined by 10.54% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $66,430,000.

Outlook

Sixth Street Specialty hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sixth Street Specialty hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.97

Company's 52-week low was at $16.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.44%

Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible, fully committed financing solutions to middle market companies located in the US. It partners with companies across a variety of industries and excel at providing creative solutions to companies with complex business models that may have limited access to capital. The company seeks to generate income in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.