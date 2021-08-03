Select Energy Services: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) were flat after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 63.46% over the past year to ($0.19), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $161,117,000 up by 74.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $165,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $7.58

52-week low: $2.80

Price action over last quarter: down 1.48%

Company Overview

Select Energy Services Inc is a provider of total water solutions to the United States oil and gas industry. Its services are water treatment, fluids handling, disposal solutions, and flowback and well testing among others. The group operates in three segments namely Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Water services segment.