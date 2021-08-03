Recap: Atomera Q2 Earnings

Shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 19.05% over the past year to ($0.17), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $0 unchanged by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $100,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vgIo_mE_TtSSH-zMU2hd3A

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $47.13

52-week low: $7.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.46%

Company Profile

Atomera Inc is engaged in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. The mears silicon technology of the company can be used for applications like Analog, DRAM, FinFET technology, logic and processors, and SRAM.