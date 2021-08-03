 Skip to main content

RingCentral: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 5:02pm   Comments
Shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.33% year over year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $379,273,000 up by 36.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $359,510,000.

Guidance

RingCentral Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.33-$0.34 vs $0.31 Est., Sales $390.5M-$393.5M vs $384.47M Est.; Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $1.28-$1.30 vs $1.26 Est., Sales $1.539B-$1.545B vs $1.51B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45876/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $449.00

Company's 52-week low was at $229.00

Price action over last quarter: down 4.11%

Company Description

RingCentral is a unified-communication-as-a-service, or UCaaS, provider. RingCentral's software provides an easy-to-use, integrated communication application that allows for a single user experience across mobile and desktop applications. The software lets businesses communicate and collaborate using voice, video, text, Internet messaging, and conference calls on a single platform. Ninety percent of RingCentral's revenue comes from its RingCentral Office application, which is available in four tiers based on integration needs and the number of employees. The company was founded in 1999 and its headquarters are in Belmont, California.

 

