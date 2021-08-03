Recap: McGrath RentCorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% over the past year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $146,435,000 rose by 6.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $133,830,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $610,000,000 and $640,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p65f7g3v

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $87.53

Company's 52-week low was at $55.04

Price action over last quarter: down 4.58%

Company Overview

McGrath RentCorp is a rental company. It is comprised of four reportable business segments: Modular building and portable storage segment (Mobile Modular), Electronic test equipment segment (TRS-RenTelco), Containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids segment (Adler Tanks) and Classroom manufacturing division selling modular classrooms in California (Enviroplex). The company generates its revenues primarily from the rental of its equipment on operating leases with sales of equipment occurring in the normal course of business.