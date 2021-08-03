Lattice Semiconductor: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 47.06% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $125,905,000 up by 25.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $120,250,000.

Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected between $124,000,000 and $132,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yzwo8sh7

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $58.74

Company's 52-week low was at $26.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.69%

Company Overview

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses. The company reaches its customers through consumer, communications, and industrial markets. Lattice's product lines consist of programmable logic devices, video connectivity application-specific standard products, and wave devices. Product offerings enable customers in the consumer market to build technology that utilizes more computing power, higher resolution video, and reduced energy consumption. Customers in the industrial and communication market are aided with data gathering, higher bandwidth, and increased reliability for their products. Lattice's products are offered globally; however, the majority of sales are derived from customers in Asia.