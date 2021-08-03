Recap: Sprout Social Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% over the past year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $44,685,000 higher by 42.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $42,880,000.

Guidance

Sprout Social Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $(0.08)-$(0.07) vs $(0.10) Est., Sales $47.3M-$47.4M vs $44.66M Est.; Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $(0.21)-$(0.20) vs $(0.34) Est., Sales $182M-$182.6M vs $176.13M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sproutsocial.com%2F&eventid=3190535&sessionid=1&key=F2725E915D4892FA091CF827EE50382B®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $95.75

52-week low: $25.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.12%

Company Overview

Sprout Social Inc develops a cloud software that brings together social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The firm generates majority revenue from software subscriptions.