Kforce: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 112.77% over the past year to $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $403,614,000 rose by 17.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $391,840,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected between $0.83 and $0.91.

Q3 revenue expected between $385,000,000 and $393,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.kforce.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations

Technicals

52-week high: $64.38

52-week low: $28.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.12%

Company Description

Kforce Inc provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The company operates three business segments: technology, finance and accounting, and government solutions. Its largest segment by revenue, technology, offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services focusing on system architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, e-commerce, and security. The remaining operating units provide staffing for general accounting, financial analysis, and technology. Its primary revenue driver for the company is temporary placements. The largest end market is the United States.