Recap: Curis Q2 Earnings

Shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 29.41% year over year to ($0.12), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $2,286,000 decreased by 3.14% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,480,000.

Guidance

Curis hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1827/42178

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.40

Company's 52-week low was at $0.90

Price action over last quarter: down 46.82%

Company Description

Curis Inc is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and therapies in the immuno-oncology and precision oncology therapeutic areas. The company targets solid tumors, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, advanced solid tumors or lymphomas, hematological cancers, and others. Its pipeline products include Fimepinostat, CA-170, CA-4948, CA-327, and Erivedge.