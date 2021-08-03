Recap: Match Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) fell 1.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 9.80% year over year to $0.46, which missed the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $707,760,000 up by 27.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $689,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Match Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Match Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $174.68

52-week low: $100.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.30%

Company Description

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).