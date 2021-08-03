Big 5 Sporting Goods: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 213.46% year over year to $1.63, which beat the estimate of $1.08.
Revenue of $326,020,000 rose by 43.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $291,650,000.
Outlook
Q3 EPS expected between $0.95 and $1.15.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45956/indexl.html
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $37.75
Company's 52-week low was at $5.20
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.56%
Company Profile
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp is a specialty retailer company that is principally engaged in the sale of sporting goods in the western United States. Its product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports. The company operates solely as a sporting goods retailer, which includes both retail stores and an e-commerce platform. The company operates a distribution center located in Riverside, California, that services all of its stores and e-commerce platform.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings