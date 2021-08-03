Big 5 Sporting Goods: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 213.46% year over year to $1.63, which beat the estimate of $1.08.

Revenue of $326,020,000 rose by 43.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $291,650,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected between $0.95 and $1.15.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45956/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.75

Company's 52-week low was at $5.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.56%

Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp is a specialty retailer company that is principally engaged in the sale of sporting goods in the western United States. Its product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports. The company operates solely as a sporting goods retailer, which includes both retail stores and an e-commerce platform. The company operates a distribution center located in Riverside, California, that services all of its stores and e-commerce platform.