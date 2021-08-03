 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Diamondback Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 2:29pm   Comments
Share:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Diamondback Energy reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share results of $2.44 which beat the $2.12 estimate and sales results of $1.68 billion which beat the $1.32 billion estimate.

"As we have stated in the past, an increased return will not hinder our efforts to continue to pay down gross debt, and we have proven that again today with our second dividend increase this year, bringing our year-to-date dividend growth to 20%," said Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves.

Diamondback's stock was trading about 4.5% higher at $80.22 per share on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $102.53 and a 52-week low of $23.63.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FANG)

Diamondback Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2021
Understanding Diamondback Energy's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Diamondback Energy's Unusual Options Activity
Why Diamondback Energy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Understanding Diamondback Energy's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com