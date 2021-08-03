 Skip to main content

Blue Apron Q2 Revenue Misses Estimates, Reiterates FY21 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRNreported a second-quarter FY21 net revenue decline of 5% year-on-year to $124.01 million, missing the analyst consensus of $124.30 million. The year-ago quarter reflected the most significant demand from the pandemic.
  • Orders declined 8.1% Y/Y to 1.98 million, while Customers declined 5.3% Y/Y to 0.38 million. Average Order Value rose 3% Y/Y to $62.72, while Orders per Customer reduced 1.9% Y/Y to 5.3.
  • Average Revenue per Customer declined 0.3% at $330, marking a 25% growth over Q2 FY19.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(3.5) million exceeded the company's guidance versus an Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million in Q2 FY20.
  • Loss per share of $(0.98) missed the analyst consensus for a loss of $(0.89).
  • It held $51 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021. The company generated $1.1 million in operating cash flow during the quarter.
  • The Q2 marked another quarter of solid performance for all key customer metrics, particularly when considering the return of seasonality impacts, CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski stated.
  • Outlook: Blue Apron continues to expect to generate high single-digit to low double-digit net revenue growth during FY21.
  • It continues to anticipate generating positive annual adjusted EBITDA beginning with the full year 2022.
  • Price action: APRN shares traded lower by 1.14% at $4.35 on the last check Tuesday.

