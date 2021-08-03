Preview: Kimball Electronics's Earnings

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 04. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Kimball Electronics's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Kimball Electronics reporting earnings of $0.43 per share on sales of $320.00 million. In the same quarter last year, Kimball Electronics reported EPS of $0.34 on revenue of $286.16 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 26.47%. Sales would be up 11.83% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.34 0.33 0.20 EPS Actual 0.39 0.60 0.65 0.34 Revenue Estimate 321.00 M 308.00 M 313.60 M 275.20 M Revenue Actual 310.33 M 320.60 M 331.75 M 286.16 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 54.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kimball Electronics is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.