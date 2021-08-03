Colliers International Gr Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, August 04, Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Colliers International Gr is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Colliers International Gr earnings will be near $0.88 per share on sales of $742.81 million, according to analysts. Colliers International Gr reported a profit of $0.7 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $550.21 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 25.71%. Sales would be up 35.01% from the same quarter last year. Colliers International Gr's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.63 1.42 0.79 0.42 EPS Actual 1.04 1.79 1.08 0.70 Revenue Estimate 685.20 M 833.56 M 616.63 M 439.64 M Revenue Actual 774.91 M 913.72 M 692.31 M 550.21 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Gr were trading at $128.24 as of August 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 134.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Colliers International Gr is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.