 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Warner Music Beats On Q2 Revenue Aided By Robust Digital Revenue, Expands OIBDA Margin
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 9:13am   Comments
Share:
Warner Music Beats On Q2 Revenue Aided By Robust Digital Revenue, Expands OIBDA Margin
  • Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMGreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 33% year-on-year to $1.34 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.2 billion.
  • Recorded Music revenue grew 34% Y/Y to $1.15 billion, reflecting the continuing growth in streaming. Music Publishing increased 27% Y/Y to $189 million, driven by digital, synchronization, and mechanical revenue growth, and Digital grew 29% Y/Y to $928 million.
  • Adjusted OIBDA margin increased 320 bps to 19.6% due to strong operating performance and margin improvement associated with revenue mix. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 230 bps to 21.0%.
  • EPS of $0.12 missed the analyst consensus of $0.15.
  • Warner Music generated $91 million in operating cash flow and held $442 million in cash and equivalents. Free cash flow fell to $(71) million, down from $87 million a year ago.
  • The Q3 reflected impressive streaming numbers, recovery in several areas that COVID had negatively impacted, and powerful operating leverage that drove margin expansion, CFO Eric Levin stated.
  • Price action: WMG shares closed lower by 2.1% at $37 on Monday.
  • Photo by StockSnap from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMG)

Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
8 Key Takeaways From The PSTH SPAC Analyst Day, With Universal Music Group Merger Details
Warner Music To Acquire David Guetta's Music Catalogue For Over $100M: FT
SPACs Attack Recap: PSTH Among 4 SPAC Deals, One New Rumor And Headline News
Bill Ackman SPAC Announces Universal Music Deal: Could Investors See A #1 Hit?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com