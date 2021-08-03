Recap: Seres Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) moved higher by 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 89.29% year over year to ($0.53), which missed the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $5,263,000 decreased by 12.94% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $5,340,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Seres Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $38.50

Company's 52-week low was at $3.67

Price action over last quarter: down 66.00%

Company Overview

Seres Therapeutics Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company operating in the United States. The company is engaged in developing biological drugs which are referred as ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The drugs discovered by the company are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company focuses on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. SER-109, the company's product, is designed to prevent further recurrences of Clostridium difficile infection (CDI), a debilitating infection of the colon. In addition, the company is involved in developing SER-262, SER-287, and SER-401.