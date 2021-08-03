Recap: Great Elm Capital Q2 Earnings

Shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) rose 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $6,233,000 higher by 30.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Great Elm Capital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/drxisjc7

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $5.53

52-week low: $2.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.13%

Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses. The company generates revenue primarily from interest on the debt investments that it holds.