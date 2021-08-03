Alibaba: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 22.38% over the past year to $2.57, which beat the estimate of $2.24.

Revenue of $31,865,000,000 rose by 46.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $32,540,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nzv9n684

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $319.32

Company's 52-week low was at $179.67

Price action over last quarter: down 3.33%

Company Overview

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/$1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).