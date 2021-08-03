Recap: nVent Electric Q2 Earnings

Shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 72.41% year over year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $601,300,000 higher by 34.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $536,510,000.

Guidance

nVent raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $1.67-$1.75 to $1.84-$1.90.

The compay also said it sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.45-$0.48.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.nvent.com%2F&eventid=3196715&sessionid=1&key=1385B50D2807F0D9F428E8342A75D3F7®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $33.46

52-week low: $16.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.84%

Company Description

nVent Electric PLC is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The company segments include Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical and Fastening Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Enclosures segment. The Enclosures segment provides inventive solutions that protect, connect and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the U.S. and Canada. The company serves the Commercial and Residential, Energy, Industrial Solutions, and Infrastructure industries. Its products include Cabinets and Electronic Packaging, Electrical Fasteners, Hangers and Support, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Connections, Data Center and Networking Systems and others.