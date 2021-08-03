 Skip to main content

Under Armour: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:39am   Comments
Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) rose 5.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 177.42% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $1,352,000,000 higher by 91.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,210,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The company raised FY21 EPS guidance from $0.28-$0.30 to $0.50-$0.52.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2yub9j5u

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $26.45

Company's 52-week low was at $9.63

Price action over last quarter: down 12.77%

Company Description

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America and other territories. Consumers of its apparel include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce and more than 400 total factory house and brand house stores. Under Armour also operates a digital fitness app called MapMyFitness. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

