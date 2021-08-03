Under Armour: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) rose 5.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 177.42% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
Revenue of $1,352,000,000 higher by 91.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,210,000,000.
Looking Ahead
The company raised FY21 EPS guidance from $0.28-$0.30 to $0.50-$0.52.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2yub9j5u
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $26.45
Company's 52-week low was at $9.63
Price action over last quarter: down 12.77%
Company Description
Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America and other territories. Consumers of its apparel include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce and more than 400 total factory house and brand house stores. Under Armour also operates a digital fitness app called MapMyFitness. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996.
