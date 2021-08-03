Recap: Option Care Health Q2 Earnings

Shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 550.00% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $860,272,000 up by 16.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $784,190,000.

Guidance

Option Care Health sees FY21 sales of $3.35 billion-$3.50 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r2us3rcf

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.69

Company's 52-week low was at $10.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.87%

Company Description

Option Care Health Inc is the provider of home and alternate-site infusion services. It provides treatment for bleeding disorders, neurological disorders, heart failure, anti-infectives, and chronic inflammatory disorders among others.