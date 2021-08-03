 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Option Care Health Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:41am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 550.00% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $860,272,000 up by 16.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $784,190,000.

Guidance

Option Care Health sees FY21 sales of $3.35 billion-$3.50 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r2us3rcf

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.69

Company's 52-week low was at $10.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.87%

Company Description

Option Care Health Inc is the provider of home and alternate-site infusion services. It provides treatment for bleeding disorders, neurological disorders, heart failure, anti-infectives, and chronic inflammatory disorders among others.

 

Related Articles (OPCH)

Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com