WEC Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of WEC Energy Gr (NYSE:WEC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.47% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $1,676,000,000 higher by 8.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,610,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.wecenergygroup.com%2F&eventid=3192899&sessionid=1&key=F9193D079FF35C0762D17E5920A135BD®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $106.85

52-week low: $80.55

Price action over last quarter: down 3.23%

Company Description

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in its Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 51% electric generation and distribution, 34% gas distribution, 13% electric transmission, and 2% unregulated renewable generation.