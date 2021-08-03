WEC Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of WEC Energy Gr (NYSE:WEC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 14.47% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.78.
Revenue of $1,676,000,000 higher by 8.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,610,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 02:00 PM
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 02:00 PM
ET
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $106.85
52-week low: $80.55
Price action over last quarter: down 3.23%
Company Description
WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in its Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 51% electric generation and distribution, 34% gas distribution, 13% electric transmission, and 2% unregulated renewable generation.
