Recap: AMETEK Q2 Earnings

Shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 36.90% over the past year to $1.15, which beat the estimate of $1.10.

Revenue of $1,386,000,000 rose by 36.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,330,000,000.

Looking Ahead

AMETEK said it sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.16-$1.18.

The company also raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $4.48-$4.56 to $4.62-$4.68 .

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nzffyydk

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $140.10

52-week low: $91.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.99%

Company Description

Ametek is a diversified industrial conglomerate with about $4.5 billion in sales. The firm operates through two segments: electronic instruments, or EIG, and electromechanical, or EMG. EIG designs and manufactures differentiated and advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial end markets. EMG is a focused, niche supplier of highly engineered automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects, among other products. About half of the firm's sales are made in the United States. The firm's asset-light strategy in place for nearly two decades emphasizes growth through acquisitions, new product development through research and development, driving operational efficiencies, and global and market expansion.