Waters: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 23.81% over the past year to $2.60, which beat the estimate of $2.24.

Revenue of $681,647,000 rose by 31.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $621,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Waters said it sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.25-$2.35 and FY21 adjusted EPS of $10.50-$10.70.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.waters.com%2F&eventid=3192872&sessionid=1&key=3EC47B8BCE63A7F0DE45053C3C780A01&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $394.02

Company's 52-week low was at $187.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.84%

Company Description

Water sells liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These analytical instruments provide essential information on various products, such as their molecular structures and physical properties, to help clients enhance the health and well-being of end users. As a percentage of sales, Waters generates 59% from pharmaceutical customers, 30% from industrial clients, and 11% from academic/government institutions.

 

