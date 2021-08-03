Waters: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 23.81% over the past year to $2.60, which beat the estimate of $2.24.
Revenue of $681,647,000 rose by 31.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $621,520,000.
Looking Ahead
Waters said it sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.25-$2.35 and FY21 adjusted EPS of $10.50-$10.70.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.waters.com%2F&eventid=3192872&sessionid=1&key=3EC47B8BCE63A7F0DE45053C3C780A01®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $394.02
Company's 52-week low was at $187.31
Price action over last quarter: Up 25.84%
Company Description
Water sells liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These analytical instruments provide essential information on various products, such as their molecular structures and physical properties, to help clients enhance the health and well-being of end users. As a percentage of sales, Waters generates 59% from pharmaceutical customers, 30% from industrial clients, and 11% from academic/government institutions.
