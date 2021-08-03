 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eli Lilly: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) decreased 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.06% over the past year to $1.87, which missed the estimate of $1.92.

Revenue of $6,740,000,000 higher by 22.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,650,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.80 and $8.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $26,800,000,000 and $27,400,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fy9ujkgu

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $248.40

52-week low: $129.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.87%

Company Profile

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Alimta and Verzenio for cancer; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

 

Related Articles (LLY)

Lilly Stock Slips On Mixed Bag Q2 Earnings, Cuts FY21 Sales Outlook For COVID-19 Therapies
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For August 3, 2021
Lilly's Donanemab Lowers Alzheimer's-Associated Biomarkers In Patients With Early Disease
Eli Lilly-Incyte's Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Gets OK From FDA For Solo Use In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
Lilly, Kumquat Biosciences Team Up To Discover, Develop Immuno-Oncology Candidates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com