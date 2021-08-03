Eli Lilly: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) decreased 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.06% over the past year to $1.87, which missed the estimate of $1.92.

Revenue of $6,740,000,000 higher by 22.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,650,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.80 and $8.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $26,800,000,000 and $27,400,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fy9ujkgu

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $248.40

52-week low: $129.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.87%

Company Profile

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Alimta and Verzenio for cancer; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.