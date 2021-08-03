Eaton Corp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 145.71% over the past year to $1.72, which beat the estimate of $1.55.

Revenue of $5,215,000,000 up by 35.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,910,000,000.

Guidance

Eaton raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance midpoint to $6.73.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.eaton.com/us/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-presentations-webcasts.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $159.96

Company's 52-week low was at $91.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.57%

Company Profile

Eaton is a diversified power management company operating for over 100 years. The company operates through various segments, including electrical products, electrical systems and services, aerospace, vehicle, and most recently, e-mobility. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two halves. One part of its portfolio is housed under its industrial sector umbrella, which serves a large variety of end markets like commercial vehicles, general aviation, and trucks, among others. The other portion is Eaton's electrical sector portfolio, which serves data centers, utilities, and the residential end market, among others. While the company receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, most of its operations take place in the U.S.