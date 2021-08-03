 Skip to main content

Recap: L3Harris Technologies Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.19% over the past year to $3.26, which beat the estimate of $3.18.

Revenue of $4,668,000,000 up by 5.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,630,000,000.

Outlook

L3Harris narrowed and raised lower end of FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $12.70-$13 to $12.80-$13.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.l3harris.com/events/shareholder/second-quarter-calendar-2021-earnings-conference-call

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $230.00

52-week low: $158.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.71%

Company Overview

L3Harris Technologies was created in 2019 from the merger of L3 Technologies and Harris, two defense contractors that provide products for the command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) market. The firm also has smaller operations serving the civil government, particularly the Federal Aviation Administration's communication infrastructure, and produces various avionics for defense and commercial aviation.

 

