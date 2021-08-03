Recap: DuPont Q2 Earnings

Shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 51.43% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $4,135,000,000 decreased by 14.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,000,000,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected between $1.11 and $1.13.

Q3 revenue expected between $4,180,000,000 and $4,230,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investors.dupont.com%2F&eventid=3195976&sessionid=1&key=9CF3564E6D809B74357F033683DEE173®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $87.27

52-week low: $52.12

Price action over last quarter: down 7.75%

Company Profile

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 from the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the automotive, electronics and communication, construction, safety and protection, and water management industries. DuPont benefits from the ability to produce patented specialty chemicals that command pricing power. Noteworthy products include Kevlar, Tyvek, and Nomex, which tend to have a wide range of applications across multiple industries.