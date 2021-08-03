 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: DuPont Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 51.43% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $4,135,000,000 decreased by 14.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,000,000,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected between $1.11 and $1.13.

Q3 revenue expected between $4,180,000,000 and $4,230,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investors.dupont.com%2F&eventid=3195976&sessionid=1&key=9CF3564E6D809B74357F033683DEE173&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $87.27

52-week low: $52.12

Price action over last quarter: down 7.75%

Company Profile

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 from the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the automotive, electronics and communication, construction, safety and protection, and water management industries. DuPont benefits from the ability to produce patented specialty chemicals that command pricing power. Noteworthy products include Kevlar, Tyvek, and Nomex, which tend to have a wide range of applications across multiple industries.

 

Related Articles (DD)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings
A Preview Of DuPont de Nemours's Earnings
Analyzing DuPont de Nemours's Unusual Options Activity
9 Materials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: DuPont de Nemours
Analyzing DuPont de Nemours's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com