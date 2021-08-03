 Skip to main content

Recap: Zimmer Biomet Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3700.00% over the past year to $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.87.

Revenue of $2,026,900,000 rose by 65.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,980,000,000.

Guidance

Zimmer Biomet narrowed FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $7.60-$8.00 to $7.65-$7.95.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/zbh/mediaframe/45732/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $180.36

Company's 52-week low was at $129.15

Price action over last quarter: down 6.07%

Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants, as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Roughly 60% of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints, another 22% comes from extremities and trauma; the remaining portion is primarily related to spine and dental products.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

