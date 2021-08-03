Zebra Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 89.63% year over year to $4.57, which beat the estimate of $4.11.
Revenue of $1,377,000,000 higher by 44.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,350,000,000.
Outlook
Q3 EPS expected between $3.90 and $4.10.
Q3 revenue expected to be between $1,372,000,000 and $1,418,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7w7vklzs
Price Action
52-week high: $558.68
52-week low: $246.83
Price action over last quarter: Up 14.21%
Company Profile
Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News