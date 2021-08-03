 Skip to main content

Gartner: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 86.67% over the past year to $2.24, which beat the estimate of $1.73.

Revenue of $1,167,000,000 rose by 19.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,120,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Gartner hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m7vppkk5

Technicals

52-week high: $267.57

52-week low: $115.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.74%

Company Overview

Based in Stamford, Conn., Gartner provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services and hosted nearly 80 IT conferences across the globe in 2007.

 

