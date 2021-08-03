 Skip to main content

Recap: Clorox Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) decreased 7.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 60.58% year over year to $0.95, which missed the estimate of $1.36.

Revenue of $1,802,000,000 declined by 9.13% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,920,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.40 and $5.70.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $6,900,540,000 and $7,194,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 01:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/clx/mediaframe/45464/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $239.87

Company's 52-week low was at $170.50

Price action over last quarter: down 6.67%

Company Profile

With a history dating back more than 100 years, Clorox now sells a variety of consumer staples products, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. Just shy of 85% of Clorox's sales stem from its home turf.

 

