Henry Schein: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 0.00% year over year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.97.
Revenue of $2,967,000,000 up by 76.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,890,000,000.
Outlook
Henry Schein raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance midpoint from $3.70 to $3.85.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4zmceggt
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $83.45
52-week low: $56.31
Price action over last quarter: Up 2.94%
Company Profile
Henry Schein is the largest wholesaler of dental and medical products to office-based practitioners. The company has been established for approximately 90 years and operates across nearly 30 distribution centers to offer hundreds of thousands of products to customers globally. Henry Schein also offers practice management products that include software products, technical, financial, and educational services. The company recently spun off its animal health business.
