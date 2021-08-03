 Skip to main content

Henry Schein: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 0.00% year over year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $2,967,000,000 up by 76.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,890,000,000.

Outlook

Henry Schein raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance midpoint from $3.70 to $3.85.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4zmceggt

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $83.45

52-week low: $56.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.94%

Company Profile

Henry Schein is the largest wholesaler of dental and medical products to office-based practitioners. The company has been established for approximately 90 years and operates across nearly 30 distribution centers to offer hundreds of thousands of products to customers globally. Henry Schein also offers practice management products that include software products, technical, financial, and educational services. The company recently spun off its animal health business.

 

