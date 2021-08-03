 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: TopBuild Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 64.29% year over year to $2.76, which beat the estimate of $2.47.

Revenue of $834,255,000 up by 29.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $811,760,000.

Looking Ahead

TopBuild raised FY21 sales guidance from $3.22 billion-$3.32 billion to $3.29 billion-$3.37 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/topbld/mediaframe/41923/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $235.50

52-week low: $128.78

Price action over last quarter: down 9.96%

Company Overview

TopBuild Corp is an installer and distributor of insulation products. The company operates two businesses: Truteam and Service Partners. Trueteam installs insulation products in residential and commercial building projects, primarily as a contractor to custom builders and big builders. Service Partners is a distributor of insulation and selected building products. Its main customers are contractors. Other products include gutters, afterpaint, garage doors, fireplaces, and fireproofing and stopping. TopBuild operates primarily in the United States.

 

Related Articles (BLD)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 7, 2021
A Look Into TopBuild's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com