Recap: TopBuild Q2 Earnings

Shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 64.29% year over year to $2.76, which beat the estimate of $2.47.

Revenue of $834,255,000 up by 29.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $811,760,000.

Looking Ahead

TopBuild raised FY21 sales guidance from $3.22 billion-$3.32 billion to $3.29 billion-$3.37 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/topbld/mediaframe/41923/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $235.50

52-week low: $128.78

Price action over last quarter: down 9.96%

Company Overview

TopBuild Corp is an installer and distributor of insulation products. The company operates two businesses: Truteam and Service Partners. Trueteam installs insulation products in residential and commercial building projects, primarily as a contractor to custom builders and big builders. Service Partners is a distributor of insulation and selected building products. Its main customers are contractors. Other products include gutters, afterpaint, garage doors, fireplaces, and fireproofing and stopping. TopBuild operates primarily in the United States.