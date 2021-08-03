 Skip to main content

Ingredion: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 83.04% over the past year to $2.05, which beat the estimate of $1.55.

Revenue of $1,762,000,000 higher by 30.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,700,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.45 and $6.85.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c8u2oboc

Price Action

52-week high: $98.05

52-week low: $68.71

Price action over last quarter: down 2.95%

Company Overview

Ingredion manufactures ingredients for the food, beverage, paper, and personal-care industries. Sweeteners (syrups, maltodextrins, dextrose, and polyols) account for about 35% of sales, starches (for food and industrial use) around 45%, and co-products the balance. Value-added, specialty ingredients account for nearly one third of sales, with the balance being commodity-grade ingredients. With the majority of sales outside the U.S., Ingredion is a global player with good exposure to developing markets, including Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

 

