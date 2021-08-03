Recap: Atkore Q3 Earnings

Shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 491.04% over the past year to $3.96, which beat the estimate of $3.07.

Revenue of $853,658,000 up by 121.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $722,780,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $12.25 and $12.55.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,824,000,000 and $2,824,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atkore.com%2F&eventid=3194203&sessionid=1&key=B819AB0052C22CBCA95CA6CDDDEDE87D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $90.08

52-week low: $20.42

Price action over last quarter: down 4.62%

Company Description

Atkore Inc is a diversified Industrials company. The company manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. Atkore has two business segments, Electrical and Infrastructure and Engineered Products and Services. The Electrical and Infrastructure segment offers a broad and diverse range of electrical products, including electrical conduits, armoured and metal-clad cable and cable management systems. The Engineered Products and Services segment manufactures mechanical tube, fence framework, fire sprinkler pipe, metal framing systems, hollow structural sections, and sheets and plates. Also, the company provides ancillary services to customers in the form of slitting and cutting of structural steel sheets.