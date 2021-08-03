Sage Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) moved higher by 11.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 12.02% over the past year to ($1.83), which missed the estimate of ($1.69).
Revenue of $1,643,000 up by 50.87% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,010,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oih2pf9o
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $98.39
52-week low: $42.85
Price action over last quarter: down 31.43%
Company Overview
Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the study of the nervous system and brain to discover medicines to treat life-threatening, rare central nervous system disorders. The company's lead development program is SAGE-217 program which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for post-partum depression, essential tremor, Parkinson's disease, and major depressive disorder. The company is also developing several other compounds for treatment that are in the early stage of development.
