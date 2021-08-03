Sage Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) moved higher by 11.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 12.02% over the past year to ($1.83), which missed the estimate of ($1.69).

Revenue of $1,643,000 up by 50.87% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,010,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oih2pf9o

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $98.39

52-week low: $42.85

Price action over last quarter: down 31.43%

Company Overview

Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the study of the nervous system and brain to discover medicines to treat life-threatening, rare central nervous system disorders. The company's lead development program is SAGE-217 program which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for post-partum depression, essential tremor, Parkinson's disease, and major depressive disorder. The company is also developing several other compounds for treatment that are in the early stage of development.