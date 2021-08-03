 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: EchoStar Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) rose 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 441.67% year over year to $0.41, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $499,834,000 up by 8.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $479,200,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

EchoStar hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tmu6z7ey

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $32.42

52-week low: $19.75

Price action over last quarter: down 12.39%

Company Overview

EchoStar Corporation is a provider of broadband technology and video delivery solutions for the home and office. The firm operates in two segments - Hughes, which provides satellite broadband Internet access to North American customers and EchoStar Satellite Services, which uses owned and leased in-orbit satellites to provide services primarily to DISH Network.

 

Related Articles (SATS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com