Recap: EchoStar Q2 Earnings

Shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) rose 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 441.67% year over year to $0.41, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $499,834,000 up by 8.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $479,200,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

EchoStar hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tmu6z7ey

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $32.42

52-week low: $19.75

Price action over last quarter: down 12.39%

Company Overview

EchoStar Corporation is a provider of broadband technology and video delivery solutions for the home and office. The firm operates in two segments - Hughes, which provides satellite broadband Internet access to North American customers and EchoStar Satellite Services, which uses owned and leased in-orbit satellites to provide services primarily to DISH Network.