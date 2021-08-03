Recap: EchoStar Q2 Earnings
Shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) rose 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 441.67% year over year to $0.41, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.07.
Revenue of $499,834,000 up by 8.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $479,200,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
EchoStar hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tmu6z7ey
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $32.42
52-week low: $19.75
Price action over last quarter: down 12.39%
Company Overview
EchoStar Corporation is a provider of broadband technology and video delivery solutions for the home and office. The firm operates in two segments - Hughes, which provides satellite broadband Internet access to North American customers and EchoStar Satellite Services, which uses owned and leased in-orbit satellites to provide services primarily to DISH Network.
