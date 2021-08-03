EnPro Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 188.89% over the past year to $1.56, which beat the estimate of $1.24.

Revenue of $298,600,000 higher by 20.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $273,570,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.16 and $5.50.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,075,000,000 and $1,125,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.enproindustries.com/for-investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $99.94

Company's 52-week low was at $46.26

Price action over last quarter: down 1.64%

Company Profile

EnPro Industries Inc is a United States-based company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary engineered industrial products. The company operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, which manufactures and markets sealing products, wheel-end components & systems, and others; Advanced Surface Technologies manufactures wafer processing sub-systems, thin-film coatings, optical filters, and other services like cleaning, coating, testing, refurbishment, and verification services; Engineered Materials manufactures components for reciprocating compressors & engines, metal-polymer, engineered plastics, composite bearing products, and others. Its geographical segments are United States, Europe, and other foreign countries.