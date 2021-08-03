Recap: Sequans Communications Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) fell 0.4% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 46.43% over the past year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $12,857,000 higher by 5.12% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $13,560,000.

Guidance

Sequans Communications hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sequans Communications hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=145411

Technicals

52-week high: $9.57

52-week low: $3.87

Price action over last quarter: down 6.56%

Company Overview

Sequans Communications SA designs develop and supply 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband applications with a focus on the single-mode device market. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency, transceiver integrated circuits, along with its proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. The company's solutions serve as the core wireless broadband communications platform in devices, including smartphones, USB dongles, portable routers, laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia & industrial devices. Its geographical segments are Taiwan, Korea, China (including Hong Kong), the Rest of Asia, the United States, and the Rest of the world.