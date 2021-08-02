Recap: Tetra Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 77.78% over the past year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $102,326,000 declined by 46.83% year over year, which missed the estimate of $106,950,000.

Guidance

Tetra Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.49

52-week low: $0.47

Price action over last quarter: down 7.41%

Company Profile

Tetra Technologies Inc is a diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and compression services. It has three reporting segments namely Completion Fluids & Products, Water & Flowback Services, and Compression. The Completion Fluids & Products Division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services. The Water & Flowback Services Division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The Compression Division is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage.