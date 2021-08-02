Recap: Medallion Financial Q2 Earnings

Shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 356.25% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $37,258,000 higher by 24.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $30,910,000.

Guidance

Medallion Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $9.50

Company's 52-week low was at $2.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.60%

Company Overview

Medallion Financial Corp is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering.