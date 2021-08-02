Recap: Medallion Financial Q2 Earnings
Shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 356.25% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.29.
Revenue of $37,258,000 higher by 24.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $30,910,000.
Guidance
Medallion Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Technicals
52-week high: $9.50
Company's 52-week low was at $2.31
Price action over last quarter: Up 3.60%
Company Overview
Medallion Financial Corp is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings