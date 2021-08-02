Recap: Eastman Chemical Q2 Earnings

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 189.41% over the past year to $2.46, which beat the estimate of $2.30.

Revenue of $2,653,000,000 higher by 37.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,400,000,000.

Guidance

Eastman Chemical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Eastman Chemical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $130.47

52-week low: $69.64

Price action over last quarter: down 3.04%

Company Description

Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemicals with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.